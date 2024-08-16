The farmhouse is two-storey and two bedroomed. It is in good condition.

A 59ac residential farm is on the market near Rochfortbridge, Co. Westmeath. It’s at Fearmore and is being sold by Gavin Auctioneers.

The property has a nice, single block of land and a two-storey house which is in good condition. However, for many viewers the highlight of the holding will be its location. It’s just 4.5km from the M6 motorway junction at Rochfortbridge and is also close to M4 motorway. Mullingar is just 12km away.

The farm sits on the wide R400 main road. It is accessed via a private avenue.

The land in this area is good cattle fattening ground. The farm for sale is all in grass. It has been rented out for a number of years and would now benefit from reseeding. The ground has mainly mineral soil lying over limestone rock, according to the agents.

The land is all in grass. It has been rented out in recent years.

The fields are well sheltered by mature hedges and trees. There is mains water supply into the farm while there is also a small river on the lower boundary of the farm.

The house has two bedrooms. It is in good condition but may require some modernising, according to a new owner’s wishes. It has oil fired central heating. Outside there is a garage near the house and a number of outhouses. There is also a cattle gathering and handling unit on the land.

The auction takes place on Thursday, 12 September at 3pm in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar. The guide price for the farm is region of €13,000/ac.