When compared with January to August 2022, there was a 5.6% decrease in milk intake. / Donal O'Leary

Milk intake was back some 307m litres from January to August this year when compared with the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Domestic milk intake in the year to August was 6.2bn litres. This equates to a 4.7% drop in milk intake by processors and co-ops.

When compared with January to August 2022, there was a 5.6% decrease in milk intake - back a total of 367m litres.

August

Comparing August 2024 with the same month last year, milk intake was back 20m million litres - a 2.2% drop.

In August 2022, milk intake was back some 30m litres or a decrease of 3.3%.

Fat content for August 2024 was 4.28%, down from 4.31% in August 2023.

Protein content went up marginally from 3.62% to 3.63% in the 12 months to August 2024.

Butter production fell from 30,100t in August 2023 to 28,600t in August 2024 - a drop of 1,500t.

Skimmed milk powder (SMP) dropped by 4,500t, from 19,500t in August 2023 to 15,000t in August 2024.