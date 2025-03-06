In 2024, milk intake was estimated at 8.43bn litres, a marginal drop of 30.1m litres when compared with 2023, and down by 396.3 million litres when compared with 2022.

Domestic milk intake is up by 9.4%, or an estimated 14m litres, in January 2025 compared with January 2024.

That’s according to statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which show that milk processors and co-ops took in 162.5m litres of milk this January.

However, this is still 9.9% lower compared with the same month in 2023.

Fat content for January 2025 was 4.51%, up marginally from 4.50% in January 2024. In addition, protein content rose from 3.48% to 3.58% in the 12 months to January 2025.

Whole milk sales were at 23.4m litres last month, an increase of 500,000l on the same month in 2023, while skimmed and semi-skimmed milk sales also increased to 15.5m litres, up 400,000l.

2024

In 2024, milk intake was estimated at 8.43bn litres, a marginal drop of 30.1m litres when compared with 2023, and down by 396.3m litres when compared with 2022.

Domestic milk intake increased by 14.5% from September to December 2024 when compared with the same months in 2023, whereas the intake in the first eight months of 2024 was lower than in January to August 2023.

In terms of imports, Ireland’s EU milk intake was 8.77m litres last year, which was down 0.4% on the amount imported in 2023.

Read more

Dairygold appoints new Dairy Ireland general manager

Dairy Trends: butter prices on the rise again

Chinese dairy struggles continue