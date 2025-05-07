There has been a surge in milk supplies over the last six weeks on the back of the fine weather and strong grass growth.

Milk supplies are up 5-10% for the year-to-date compared to 2024, a survey of dairy processors has confirmed.

Supplies to Lakeland Dairies and Carbery are up 5% and 5.9% respectively for the year-to-date compared to 2024, Tirlán is up 7%, volumes to Dairygold are running 7.2% ahead of last year, while supplies to Kerry Dairy Ireland are up 10% on last year.

Supplies to Carbery for April 2025 were 11.1% up on April 2024, while deliveries to Dairygold for April were 12.5% up on last year.

Week-on-week deliveries to Kerry Dairy Ireland are running 15% ahead of 2024, while the figure for Lakeland Dairies is 6%.

Supplies to Carbery for the month of March were 5.3% up on March 2024.

Meanwhile, supplies to Dairygold in April this year were 32% up on supplies to the co-op for March.

Despite the significant recent lift in supplies relative to 2024, dairy processors pointed out that the spring of last year was particularly poor in term of milk output.

Processors maintained that milk output this spring is just recovering to 2023 levels.