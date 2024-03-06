The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has called on processors to give a price lift for February’s supplies, which its dairy chair Noel Murphy stated is “badly needed to boost confidence” in the sector.

Farmers faced a difficult 12 months of milk prices and dairy markets have strengthened since prices were pulled last year, according to Murphy.

The dairy chair claimed the case for increasing prices is “overwhelming” and suggested that although co-ops had been swift in reacting to a downturn in markets, they are lagging when sentiment improves.

“Co-ops were very quick in spring 2023 to pull milk prices by large amounts and we do need to see equally strong signals in the opposite direction now,” said Murphy.

“While there are several early season bonuses being paid by the different milk purchasers, their base price will have to improve substantially to offset the inevitable removal of these bonuses and, even besides that, the market justifies improvements in base price.”

Markets solid

Murphy went on to state that global dairy commodity markets are operating on tight supplies and that even though there was a slight reduction in this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction, this was after six consecutive lifts in the trade.

He pointed to strong butter prices and commented that the industry standard of a butter-skimmed milk powder mix is now returning over 41c/l excluding VAT.

“While those quotes merely suggest the trend or road of travel that milk price will take in the coming months, the PPI should show increasing returns for the products sold over the course of February 2024,” the ICMSA rep said.

“This in turn should be more than sufficient for milk processors to increase base prices - an increase that’s more than justified and which has to be set against historically high costs of production.

“We need that margin in the face of stubbornly high input costs and regulatory restrictions.”

Read more

January's milk output down 22% on 2023 levels