Dairy markets have been solid in recent weeks, according to Tirlán chair John Murphy.

Tirlán will pay a base milk price of 46.35c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied by farmers in September at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is an increase of 2.4c/l excluding VAT compared with August milk cheques.

Tirlán is also continuing to pay a sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l excluding VAT to all qualifying suppliers.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “We are pleased to be in a position to increase milk price by 2.75c/l [including VAT] this month, which brings the total milk price increases for this year to 13c/l.

"Dairy markets have been solid in recent weeks, although there has been some softening in European butter prices from record highs.

"The current milk-to-feed price ratio presents an opportunity for spring-calving herds to generate economic returns by continuing to supply high-quality milk for as long as possible. The board will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis."

Carbery

Carbery has increased its base milk price for August by 2.5c/l to 46.83c/l, excluding VAT.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird - this will result in an average milk price of 48.4c/l excluding VAT.

This price is inclusive of a 0.5c/l SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that the ongoing strengthening of dairy markets through quarter three - and in particular strong cheese prices - is enabling this increase in milk price.

"Carbery will continue to maximise returns from dairy markets for our shareholders.”

Arrabawn

Meanwhile, the board of Arrabawn has decided to increase its base milk price for the month of September by 1.9c/l, excluding VAT, and its support payment by an additional 0.48c/l, excluding VAT.

This brings the co-op's milk price for September supplies to a total milk price of 47.37c/l, excluding VAT.