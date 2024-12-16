Gardaí are investigating thefts in both Limerick and Monaghan in recent days.

The theft of milking machine units from a farm in Co Limerick is being investigated by Gardaí.

The incident occurred between Friday night 6 December and the morning of Saturday 7 December in Bulgaden, Co Limerick, outside Kilmallock.

It is understood that five Dairymaster milking machine units were stolen from the farm’s parlour, with locks broken on both the farmyard gate and the milking parlour door.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063 98018 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Monaghan

Separately, Gardaí in Co Monaghan are investigating the theft of a trailer that occurred in Ballybay on Saturday 14 December 2024.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30am in the Castleblayney Road area.

Members of the public with information can contact Ballybay Garda Station on 042 974 1002 or the Garda confidential line.