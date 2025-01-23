The Millstreet Spring Farm Machinery Show is running across two days this Wednesday and Thursday.

The Spring Farm Machinery Show taking place in Millstreet in Cork on Thursday will finish early due to storm Éowyn, due to track across the country in the early hours of Friday morning.

The show, running at Millstreet Green Glens Arena, was due to run across two days starting on Wednesday.

It was due to finish at 10pm, but will now finish at 6pm.

Organisers said the decision was made to ensure everyone has ample time to travel home safely before the adverse weather conditions take full effect.

Red warning

In Cork, along with Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, the red warning will be in place from 2am to 10am on Friday 24 January 2025.

In Clare and Galway, it will run from 3am to 11am, while Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be under the warning from 4am to 12pm.

The warning will be in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Roscommon and Tipperary from 6am to 11am.

In Donegal, it will run from 7am to 2pm.