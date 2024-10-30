The Minister has also committed to examining whether a way can be found to facilitate newly qualified farmers in 2025.

A review of the ACRES scheme will take place over the coming months to “consider areas where lessons can be learned for the future”.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the announcement as the scheme approaches the end of its second year.

Referring to the review, the Minister said that the scheme has represented a significant step forward in the level of ambition for an agri-environmental scheme.

“In an overall sense, ACRES is working well for most farmers and more than €247m in payments have issued to participants since its inception.

“However, I am aware, for example, that some farmers may have received lower scores - and therefore lower payments - than they might have expected.

"Without compromising on environmental ambition, I have asked my Department to review the experience with the scheme to date and to consider whether it can work better for these participants.”

Review

All of the 55,000-plus farmers who applied to be part of the scheme were accepted, which is 10% than was initially committed to.

“I want to assess the options and identify ways of advancing the scheme to improve, in particular, the experience for those in CP [co-operation project] who have a low score,” McConalogue said.

“I have asked my Department in that context to meet with farm organisations, FAS advisers and the CP teams to get their views, with a view to coming to a conclusion by the end of the year.

“This review aims to assess how we can improve farmers’ experience of the scheme, ensure its environmental ambition is fully realised and make sure that ACRES is working effectively for everyone.”