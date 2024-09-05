Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue added that the suggestion of other funding streams outside of the CAP Budget is also important.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has committed to working on a ‘robust’ Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

The Minister was responding to the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture report published by the European Commission (EC).

The report is one input to the EC proposals on the next CAP, which are anticipated in summer 2025.

Minister McConalogue broadly agreed with the recommendations made in the report and said he will work with “EU institutions and Member States in continuing the evolution” of the policy.

“We need a robust CAP budget that will allow us to achieve our ambitions to enhance sustainability in all its dimensions; economic, environmental and social.”

Other funding streams

The next CAP will be determined through the co-legislative process at EU level over the next number of years. The Minister added that the suggestion of other funding streams outside of the CAP Budget is also important.

“Farmers must be adequately supported in order to achieve a competitive, sustainable and resilient sector.

“The report’s commitment to strengthening the value chains, and supporting women and young people in the sector, aligns with the initiatives I have taken forward on these issues.”

