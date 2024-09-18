Last week, Minister McConalogue said he signed a statutory instrument (SI) that will legally require a prescription from a vet for antiparasitic medicines such as wormers and flukicides.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said he had “no choice” but to make changes to rules around veterinary medicines.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the National Ploughing Championships, Minister McConalogue said the rule changes – which have drawn criticism from all sides – had to be made in response to direction from the Health Protection Regulatory Authority (HPRA). “I think there was no choice in that the HPRA had already directed that those products would have to require a prescription.

“What I’ve ensured is that there remains competition in the market as well and that vets, co-ops and licensed merchants continue to be able to supply those but with a prescription.”

Balance

The minister said he thinks this is a balanced outcome.

Objective

“My objective was to ensure that from a farmer’s point of view the lines of supply would be maintained, that they would still be able to get these products from their co-op, or their licensed merchant,” he added.