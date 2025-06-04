“We are calling on the European Commission to ensure that the next CAP has a dedicated and robust budget, maintaining its current two-pillar structure," Minister Martin Heydon said. \ Donal O' Leary

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has called on the European Commission to ensure the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will have a dedicated budget, maintaining its current two-pillar structure.

The Minister's announcement was part a joint statement by 20 European Union agriculture ministers which looked to underline the importance of an adequate and independent budget for the future of the CAP.

“I hope that the Commission’s proposals in July for the next EU budget (MFF) will take account of the unique role CAP plays in supporting the economic, social and environmental sustainability of farming and our rural communities, promoting innovative and competitive food production and assuring European food security,” Minister Heydon said.

“We are calling on the European Commission to ensure that the next CAP has a dedicated and robust budget, maintaining its current two-pillar structure.”

Veto

The other member states that made the joint statement were: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

Responding to this statement, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) president Denis Drennan believed this is the Minister signalling Ireland’s intention to veto a proposed merger of the two existing pillars of CAP.

Drennan said it is absolutely essential that the Government remains steadfast and fully supports the Ministers’ position on CAP funding post-2027.

“Farmers will understand the Minister’s comments as underlining the Irish Government’s commitment to maintaining both existing pillars and refusing to countenance any deductions – most specifically any deductions from the direct payments emanating from CAP through moving funding into wider funding models that would ultimately means less funding for Irish farming and the rural economy.”

