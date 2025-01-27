Under new regulations proposed for the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition 2 requirement, 35,000 farmers with peat soils would have to comply with rule changes on drainage, reseeding and ploughing.

The issue of farmers on heavy soils having to comply with strict new rules to be eligible for CAP payments must be addressed by new Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Under new regulations proposed for the Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 requirement, 35,000 farmers with peat soils would have to comply with rule changes on drainage, reseeding and ploughing.

GAEC 2 was deferred in 2023 in the CAP strategic plan and again later in 2024.

IFA president Francie Gorman said the problematic nature of GAEC 2 for Ireland was raised with European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen last week and Minister Heydon must take up the mantel on this issue.

“Minister Heydon must now take up the issue with the European Commission, which is threatening Ireland with fines if we don’t implement GAEC 2 in 2025,” Gorman said.

The IFA said the issue is long running and has been raised with previous governments and the Commission numerous times.

New proposals

The Department recently presented the farm organisations with a new set of proposals for the implementation of the GAEC 2. The IFA said it is currently considering these.

“There is no doubt but that the provisions of GAEC 2 are problematic for Irish farmers given the amount of peat soil we have here.

“The option of removing it or deferring it at EU level would be the best outcome, but we have little support from the Commission, which wants to impose fines on Ireland if we don’t comply.

“Ultimately, preserving agricultural activity is paramount. Any GAEC 2 measure that is introduced cannot economically damage the farm operation. We need our new Minister for Agriculture to find a solution,” Gorman added.

The tighter restrictions would apply from this year on between 540,000ha and 570,000ha of farmed peatlands and wetlands – primarily in the midlands and along the western seaboard – where land parcels include 50% or more of peat soils.