Teagasc has advised that silage is available to purchase, Minister McConalogue said. \ David Ruffles

A meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee has been called for this week by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue said the committee will advise farmers based on the most recent information available on fodder.

“It is important that the committee establishes the most up-to-date facts regarding the fodder and feed situation on farms and provides advice to assist farmers through this challenging period,” he said.

The Minister added that recent poor weather conditions have affected grazing, with fodder challenges being felt more in certain areas.

Challenge

“Grass growth over the winter period has yielded strong pasture covers on farms. However, difficult weather conditions are delaying or restricting turnout.

“The challenge is more pronounced in certain parts of the country, particularly where early grazing is a key management tool,” he said.

Teagasc has advised that silage is available to purchase, Minister McConalogue added, and that some farmers had included the option of purchasing fodder in their winter feed budgeting plans.

Co-ordinated response

IFA president Francie Gorman said a co-ordinated response is needed to support farmers through the prolonged weather difficulties.

Speaking following a meeting of IFA’s national council this Tuesday, he said the decision by the Minister to convene a meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee this week is important to ensure a co-ordinated approach.

“Farmers have grass in their fields, but they cannot access it because of the wet ground conditions. Tillage farmers cannot get onto their land to plant their crops,” he said.

“Everybody in the sector needs to pull together to alleviate the extreme pressures on farmers at the moment.

"The incessant rainfall and shocking ground conditions are adding hugely to costs and stress levels for farmers," he said.

Gorman said there was a unanimous view at council that the unprecedented weather conditions need a co-ordinated a response from the Department and all relevant agencies.

"Banks, processors and input suppliers need to support farmers to carry them through this period,” he said.