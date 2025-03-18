Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon must have a clear plan in place to deal with the implications of a bluetongue serotype 3 or 12 incursion to Ireland, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) animal health chair TJ Maher said.

Both of these strains are spreading across Europe and the UK and, in the absence of licensed vaccines, are creating enormous trade and animal welfare issues for farmers.

Maher said there has been ample time for the Minister and his Department to put comprehensive plans in place should this disease reach Ireland.

As we approach the higher risk period in the year, the Minister and his officials must set out clearly how any potential incursion will be managed, he said.

Briefing

“At the last briefing provided to stakeholders by the Department of Agriculture in December, [the] IFA raised a number of issues that farmers must have clarity on should the disease reach this country,” he said.

He said in the event of a bluetongue 3 or 12 outbreak, countries have had their live exports stopped completely from within the 150km radius control zone. Farmers have experienced huge animal losses in some instances.

"Vaccines under special licence have been used, with some member states supporting the costs of these. These are some of the issues we need to have answers to. While we remain free of the disease, now is the time to put the plans in place."

Working group

Maher has called on the Minister to convene, as a matter of urgency, a working group of stakeholders to establish the most appropriate approach to take should the need arise.

Key issues the IFA will be seeking to address in the plan will be maximum flexibility in maintaining our export markets, direct supports for farmers losing animals and associated production losses on farms and a fully supported vaccination programme should it be deemed necessary.

In addition, Maher said the Minister must ensure we have access to the required number of vaccine doses and that the official licensing process for these products is expedited at EU level to ensure the impact on trade is kept to a minimum.

Maher argued that the extent of spread of the disease in what is effectively the lower risk period of the year is concerning.

“As farmers, we must remain vigilant and report any suspected cases immediately and avoid jeopardising the health of the national herd by importing susceptible animals from higher risk areas.

"The Minister and his officials must move as a matter of urgency to have comprehensive and clearly communicated plans in place,” he concluded.