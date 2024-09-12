Minister Malcolm Noonan spoke on drinking water quality at the rural water conference in Athlone on Thursday. \ Claire Nash

Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan has called for the testing of private drinking water supplies to be made free to rural households.

Around half a million rural dweller rely on private household wells for drinking water which the Environmental Protection Agency says should be tested once yearly at costs in the range of €200/test.

The minister stated that ensuring drinking water supplies are safe is an area where “environmental health meets public health” when speaking at the rural water conference in Athlone on Thursday.

However, the issue of water testing fees should be a “key issue” for the next Government, Minister Noonan suggested.

“It’s a simple measure that I think is very important for the 10% of the population living in rural areas, who depend on these supplies,” he commented.

Incidence

The minister said that Ireland has the highest incidence of illness-causing E coli in Europe, with a significant proportion of findings linked to contaminated private drinking water supplies.

“Too many people in rural areas are drinking water from contaminated private supplies, completely unaware that they are putting their health at risk,” he continued.

“I don’t think it’s right that the financial burden - particularly for testing - should be on people living in rural areas, when this is not the case for people in towns and cities.”

An expert group has been established on the issue which Minister Noonan has said he is keen to hear policy recommendations from.