Nesting season, a critical time for birds and wildlife as they prepare to breed, begins on Saturday 1 March and runs until 31 August. \ Odhran Ducie

The Minister for Nature has urged farmers to protect bird habitats as nesting season approaches.

Nesting season, a critical time for birds and wildlife as they prepare to breed, begins on Saturday 1 March and runs until 31 August.

Minister Christopher O’Sullivan has pointed to hedgerows as a valuable food and shelter for birds, reminding people that legislation prohibits damage to hedgerows during nesting with limited exemptions.

He said that hedgerows are a unique feature of the Irish landscape, playing an important role in biodiversity, agriculture, and cultural heritage.

“At this time of year we all love to hear and see our birds as they go about building their nests, finding a mate, preparing to breed and fledge their chicks,” he said.

“Good quality hedgerows are especially important to provide food and shelter for our birds and protect their nests and eggs from predators. By protecting our hedgerows, we are ensuring that our most precious birds and wildlife are protected at a time when they are at their most vulnerable.”

Hedge-cutting

Under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976 the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of “vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch” in this time frame is prohibited.

Exemptions to this only apply to ensure public safety such as preventing obstruction of public roads or maintaining sightlines at junctions. However, there is no exemption to the burning of vegetation during the restricted season.

In 2024 NPWS initiated 13 prosecution cases for alleged offences under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act.

Niall Ó Donnchú, NPWS director general said that evidence of deliberate damage will be investigated and may result in prosecution.

“Members of the public, landowners and farmers are key partners for us in our nature protection work. And we know that we can rely on that partnership for nature,” he added.

“As ever, we appeal to the public and landowners to be aware of their obligations under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act and to take the necessary precautions to protect our wildlife. Your hedgerow is their home.”

Read more

Derogation on hedgecutting needed - Fine Gael TD

Footprint Farmers: seeds of change in Co Clare

Farmer who uprooted 250 trees in Cork given time to fix damage