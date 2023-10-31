Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will travel to Korea this week alongside other Government ministers. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will travel to Korea this week to participate in a trade mission where he will focus on promoting Irish agri-food goods, with a particular emphasis on beef.

The trade mission will seek further progress on Ireland’s application for beef market access to Korea, which is the world’s fifth largest importer of beef.

Irish agri-food sector exports to Korea were worth €75m in 2022 and the country is a priority market in Irish food export diversification ambitions, Minister McConalogue said ahead of the mission.

“This trade mission presents excellent opportunities to further develop our already positive relationship with Korea,” he stated.

“Irish-produced food is renowned across the world for being safe, sustainable and of the highest quality.

“Demand is growing in the sophisticated Korean market for the calibre of product Ireland excels at producing and utilising the whole of Government approach on the ground here will reinforce our efforts to grow our agri-food and tech trade presence.”

The Minister will travel to Korea alongside a number of other Government ministers.

Priority market

Korea is a priority market for the diversification of Irish agri-food exports and poses great opportunities for beef, Minister McConalogue continued.

“With demand at such high levels, the Korean market presents Irish producers with significant potential to increase their exports of our top-quality beef.

“I will be using this week’s trade mission to advance the case for market access for our Irish beef, a product of the highest quality, which is enjoyed by consumers around the world.”

The Minister will meet with leading customers for Irish food in Korea alongside representatives of Bord Bia, but also with Irish companies doing business in the country in the farming technology, machinery and horseracing sectors.

“Korea is a country with whom we share common approaches to economic development with our focus on innovation, education and producing the highest-quality goods,” he said.

“Ireland’s agri-food sector is at the heart of Ireland’s economy and my focus on this trade mission is to promote the sector and to promote our beef.

"Korea is a priority market for the sector’s market diversification ambitions, which will support the continued sustainable development of our largest indigenous industry.”

