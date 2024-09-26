The decision by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue not to extend the deadline for spreading slurry this year is “unacceptable”, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Martin Kenny TD has said.

Deputy Kenny said Minister McConalogue should reassess his decision and push out the date for slurry spreading beyond 30 September 2024.

“The Minister's refusal to extend the slurry spreading date is completely unacceptable. I would urge him to reassess things once again and do right by farmers.

“He cannot control the weather, but he certainly has control over farming deadlines imposed by his Department,” he said.

Weather

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture said Minister McConagloue needs to factor in the weather across the whole year.

“The Minister seems to be out of touch with farmers. Does he not realise the impact that weather has had on farms this year? Particularly farms in the west and northwest.

“It is only in the last two weeks that some farmers have had ground dry enough to spread slurry and contractors are unable to cope with demand before the upcoming deadline.

“Farmers and farm contractors need to be given an opportunity to get tanks emptied before it's time to house livestock for the winter. We simply cannot farm to calendar dates and flexibility needs to be given with changes to the weather,” he added.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday 26 September, Minister McConalogue said he will not be extending the 2024 slurry spreading deadline.

The final date for spreading slurry on farms in Ireland this year is 30 September 2024, with the closed period beginning on 1 October 2024.