New regulations governing the sale of veterinary medicines could be signed into law over the next fortnight, the Irish Farmers Journal has learned.

This is despite serious reservations being expressed by Veterinary Ireland regarding the changes included in the statutes. A 27-page draft of the statutory instrument (SI) has been circulated to stakeholders by the Department of Agriculture setting out the new regime for the sale of animal medicines.

Minister Charlie McConalogue and senior Department officials have met with Veterinary Ireland and representatives of the co-ops and independent merchants to get their reaction to the proposals.

The SI gives effect to the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicinal Feeds and Fertiliser Regulation Bill which was passed last year.

The bill sought to bring Ireland into line with other EU countries by making anti-parasitic doses, drenches and pour-ons prescription-only purchases.

Agri-merchants claimed that this change undermined the viability of their businesses by effectively handing the sale of these medicines over to the vets.

The SI has sought to address this issue by allowing agri-merchants and co-op stores to use the services of consultant or prescribing vets to prescribe drenches, doses and vaccines.

What are termed “responsible persons” with agri-merchants are then allowed to handle the direct sales and advice to farmers.

However, this move has been strenuously opposed by the vets, who view the development as an attack on both their professional standing, and the economic viability of their businesses.

Merchants backing new system

The SI on the sale of veterinary medicines has been described as the “best possible solution for all stakeholder groups” by merchants’ representatives.

The Independent Licensed Merchants Association (ILMA) maintained that the policy proposed complied with the thrust of EU legislation by seeking to reduce overall usage of veterinary medicines, while maintaining competition in the supply of these treatments.

“We know going forward the overall volume of veterinary medicinal products sold and used will be reduced and for good reason.

“However, we need a competitive market to mitigate against the risk of increased prices to the end users of these products,” said Ollie Ryan of ILMA.

Describing the movement of anti-parasitic products to prescription only as a “major change”, Ryan said the proposed SI sought to prevent a major shift away from “traditional purchasing by farmers of these products from their local agri merchants”.

Ryan defended the SI allowing “responsible persons” to oversee the sale of drenches and doses.

He said such staff are “fully aware of anti-parasitic resistance” and are just as capable of advising “on the choice and usage of anti-parasitic medicines in a prudent and appropriate way” as similar individuals employed in many veterinary practices.

Vets seek changes to new regime

Veterinary Ireland has raised serious concerns regarding the proposed new rules on medicine sales.

Crucially, the vets’ representative body claims that elements of the SI fundamentally breach the “principles of certification” for vets set out by the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

“Our main goal is to preserve the integrity of prescribing to protect animal welfare, the food chain and public health in Ireland,” said Veterinary Ireland president Hazell Mullins.

“The proposed ‘proper assessment protocol’ is in breach of our 12 principles of certification outlined by the Veterinary Council of Ireland, our governing body,” she added.

Anti-parasitic resistance

The new prescribing regime set out has the potential to impact the battle to the spread of anti-parasitic resistance in Ireland, Mullins claimed.

“Anti-parasitic resistance in Ireland is at a tipping point. We need to prescribe these medicines prudently and with a targeted approach to protect our farming future,” she said.

Mullins said there were wider implications of the proposed SI for the economic basis and structure of veterinary practices in the country.

“We need to safeguard veterinary jobs in practice to continue to supply the 24-hour service that just 600 farm vets provide daily across Ireland,” the Veterinary Ireland president maintained.

IFA bemoans a lack of consultation

The IFA said it was both concerned and disappointed that it had not been consulted regarding the proposed rule changes.

“The Department of Agriculture would do well to remember that it is farmers who purchase these products and it is farmers who will be directly impacted in our daily management of our animals by the contents of the final SI,” said IFA animal health chair TJ Maher.

He said it was vital that it maximises competition in the supply and sale of medicinal products for farmers. However, he questioned the cost implications of vets being required to develop a parasite control programme for every farm.