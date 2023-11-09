Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he would strongly encourage the tillage sector to engage with insurance companies to see if commercial crop insurance can be provided.

This, he said, would protect the sector from potential losses in the future due to adverse weather, when replying to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin's spokesperson for agriculture Claire Kerrane TD.

However, he added that the introduction of crop insurance is primarily a matter for the tillage sector.

"I am acutely aware and fully appreciate the many challenges that tillage growers have experienced in 2023 as a result of unfavourable weather conditions throughout the crop growing season and I am aware of some unharvested crops in a number of areas," Minister McConalogue said.

Risk management

The case for additional risk management tools such as voluntary insurance schemes were examined in the preparation of Ireland's CAP strategic plan 2023-2027, he explained.

"There was the option to allocate some funding towards mutual insurance type schemes to provide cover for the loss of crops due to adverse weather.

"However, there was little support for this proposal from stakeholders and it was not included in the agreed CAP strategic plan," he added.

The Irish Grain Growers Association called on the Minister to introduce priority support for those affected the most by this year's harvest.

It also called on the Minister to consider crop insurance to protect the sector in the future.