Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalgue addressing last year's Energy and Farm Diversification Show.

The Energy and Farm Diversification Show taking place this Thursday 18 July at Gurteen College in Co Tipperary will be addressed by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue will also speak as part of the keynote panel moderated by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society’s (ICOS) EU affairs and communications manager Damien O’Reilly.

They will be joined on the main stage by Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman, chair of Net Zero Infrastructure at the University of Manchester professor Aoife Foley, chief executive officer of Friends of the Earth Oisín Coghlan and director at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Eimear Cotter.

There will also be a number of panel discussions across three pavilions on the day - energy and agriculture, farm diversification and climate change and land use.

Talks

Talks at the energy and agriculture pavilion include harnessing energy on farms and small-scale on-farm energy generation opportunities.

While at the farm diversification pavilion, there will be panel discussions on direct selling options for farms and alternative agricultural enterprises, among others.

The climate change and land use pavilion will see discussions on adapting Irish agriculture to climate variability and innovative farming practices for climate resilience, alongside others.

Demonstrations on forestry, solar, organic farming, anaerobic digestion, biomass and hydropower will also take place across the day.

Returning for its seventh year, Energy and Farm Diversification Show will have a wide range of exhibitors and runs from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

You can register for free here.