Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said that he is going to call for a Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2027 that is more straightforward for farmers.

This, he said, would involve measures that farmers can understand and implement and allow member states more freedom to better target measures to their own circumstances.

In outlining Ireland’s priorities for the next CAP post-2027, the Minister also called for a more flexible and responsive CAP - flexibility to respond to new and emerging approaches and to explore new funding streams which should be additional and complementary to CAP.

Thirdly, he called for an appropriate balance between all elements of sustainability – economic, environmental and social.

And lastly an adequate budget for an effective CAP which retains the full toolbox of current measures under pillar one and pillar two and which has a dedicated and sufficient budget.

Minister Heydon said: “Experiences over the last few years, from the COVID pandemic to the war in Ukraine, to the current trade tensions with the US, have underlined the vital importance of this sector.

“Food supply chains have proved resilient, but we should not take our food - or the people who produce it - for granted. And CAP is crucial to the sector’s resilience and competitiveness.”

Ireland’s current CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 (CSP) has a budget of €9.8bn, including €2.28bn in national funds, over five years.

Policy

The future of farm supports will be shaped by two major policy proposals to be published later this year - firstly, the publication of the EU budget (known as the multiannual financial framework (MFF)); and, subsequently, the publication of proposals for a new CAP post-2027.

While the exact timing remains uncertain, the Irish presidency of the EU in the second half of 2026 is likely to be crucial in progressing the legislative framework for the next CAP.

“The world order has changed in the most profound way since the last negotiation on the MFF. Issues such as security and competitiveness will be major features of the next discussion. If we are to protect the CAP, it is vital that we position agriculture and food as a major strategic priority for the European Union," Minister Heydon said.

The Department of Agriculture is set to commence comprehensive stakeholder engagement on the CAP post-2027 in the autumn.

The agri-food sector remains Ireland’s most important indigenous industry, employing over 169,000 people and supporting €19bn worth of exports.