Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has reminded farmers of the risks to their animals during the current cold weather, and advised them to take extra care of their stock while low temperatures continue.

Livestock, including younger stock, he said, can cope with low temperatures provided they have plenty of feed and shelter. However, water supply can be a problem for both out-wintered and housed livestock and horses during freezing conditions, as all animals need free access to water.

The Minister outlined some additional actions to keep in mind:

Regular inspection of animals, especially more vulnerable animals, and sick or pregnant stock.

During very cold and wet winter weather, additional forage such as hay should be provided for horses, ponies and any other stock outside.

Avoid severe poaching of pasture, as poaching impacts grass availability.

Ensure that stock have access to shelter, either natural shelter such as trees and hedgerows, or a man-made shelter.

If an equine rug is used for a horse, ensure the rug fits correctly and inspect regularly.

Not all horses need rugs during cold weather. Horses develop a thicker coat of hair for the winter to provide natural insulation. Where a horse has a thick coat and is provided with shelter, rugs may not be required.

This week, our beef and suckler editor Adam Woods takes a look at some tips and advice to keep your farm running through the current cold snap of weather the country is experiencing. He looks at everything from keeping tractors and other machinery running, silage feeding, water provision to forage crop feeding, and more.

Forecast

Monday

Met Éireann has said it will be very cold throughout the day on Monday. Frost and ice will clear slowly in the morning, but will linger all day in some sheltered areas.

Most places will be dry with sunny spells. Scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow in Ulster, a few of them drifting further south. Highest temperatures of 1°C to 4°C with light to moderate northwest winds.

Monday night

Monday night will be very cold with frost and icy patches. There will be clear spells in many areas with some fog patches.

Becoming cloudier in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow moving developing in the northwest and spreading eastwards overnight. Lowest temperatures will be of -5°C to 0°C with light breezes.

Tuesday

Tuesday will continue very cold, according to Met Éireann. Frost and ice in many areas, clearing slowly and lingering in places.

Some further outbreaks of rain, sleet or snow in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster, turning mostly to rain. It is expected to be brighter further south with some sunshine. Highest temperatures will be of 2°C to 6°C with moderate southwest to west winds.