Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon was among the ministers who announced the fund. \ Donal O'Leary

A fund of €10m has been announced by Government ministers for bio-based economy pilot programmes that would see farm and forestry biomass used to produce alternatives to fossil fuels.

The project is seeking proposals that involve the use of renewable biomass from farming and forestry to produce alternative products that reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and enhance resource efficiency.

Biomass, in a farming context, usually refers to animal waste such as slurry, as well as crops and grass. The funding is available for two projects in certain areas of the country.

This includes the midlands – taking in the counties of Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath and Roscommon – as well as the municipal districts of Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Athy and Clane-Maynooth, Co Kildare; Carrick-on-Suir and Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Just transition

Announced by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon, Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien and Minister of State Noel Grealish, ‘2025 bioeconomy demonstration initiative’ is under the EU Just Transition Fund.

The Department of Agriculture said this initiative is designed to pilot and demonstrate the bio-based economy in action within the designated territories under the fund.

Minister Heydon said the focus of this initiative is to accelerate the commercialisation of bio-based innovation and solutions.

“Such as developing biochar products to promote its use in agriculture and industry, for innovative bio-based food and feed ingredients, for bio-based materials for the construction sector and for bio-based value chains for valorisation of sustainable crops.

“The fund seeks to scale up breakthrough demonstration activities that will be particularly beneficial for the farming community and for agri-food industries by enabling diversification of value streams, adding value to farm residues, strengthening the role of primary producers in the value chain and generating new jobs in rural areas."

Midlands

Minister O’Brien said the funding for these bio-based economy demonstration projects will be positive for the midlands.

“This initiative aims to empower the midlands to become a leader in the development of Ireland’s bio[-based]economy, simultaneously promoting economic growth while reducing carbon emissions and biodiversity loss,” he said.

Clare Bannon of the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly which manages the EU Just Transition Fund said: “Bio[-based]economy has the potential to create new high-value revenue streams using sustainable materials sourced from the natural environment.

“This is an important step towards making a sustainable future economically viable,” she added.

The scheme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the EU Just Transition Fund.