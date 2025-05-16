So far more than 3,000ha of land are known to have been affected by fires this year, mostly on open bog and mountain lands. / Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae have issued a warning to landowners to be mindful of fire risks during the current dry weather.

The Department of Agriculture has issued a condition orange (high fire risk) warning that runs from 3pm on Thursday to midday on Monday 19 May.

Minister Heydon said that wildfires can put livelihoods at direct risk and lead to unnecessary diversions of vital emergency service resources.

“We have seen this unfold for real in some of our rural communities in recent weeks during the unusually dry spring. Nobody should light fires in bogs, forests or other potentially flammable areas at this time of year,” he said.

“The farming community has the most important role to play in the control of fire in our landscapes through the appropriate management of land, vegetation and potential fuels. Reduction and maintenance of high-risk vegetation (such as purple moor grass, heather and gorse/whin) in high fire risk areas is critical to managing this risk.”

Warning

The Department activated its fire danger rating system in March for the 2025 fire season and the current fire warning is the seventh such notice issued this year.

Fire danger notices issued by the Department give forest owners and land managers time to prepare for oncoming periods of fire risk.

Minister Healy-Rae advised forest owners and managers to check and update fire plans and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, access, water points and private helicopter contracts, and to be prepared well in advance of high fire risk phases.

“People living in rural areas should also assess wildfire risks to their properties and prepare accordingly.

“There has been a very significant increase in the use of outdoor amenities and forest recreation sites by the public in recent years, which is to be welcomed. However, a larger proportion of forest fires can now be attributed to recreational users and activities.

"Forest visitors are reminded to behave responsibly, to observe relevant local bye-laws and to park considerately so as not to impede access of emergency vehicles to incidents.”

Emergency

“Wildfire is an easily preventable threat to our hills, bogs, forests and habitats. Everyone must play their part in supporting our emergency services and ensuring they are not needlessly diverted,” added Minister Heydon.

“Both landowners and the wider public, whether they are at work or enjoying the countryside, should be mindful of the significant risks of fire at this time of year and be aware of the damage to land and habitats caused by illegal burning.”

Report any suspicious activity to An Garda Siochana, and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999 service.

