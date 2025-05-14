Poland and Spain are keen to keep CAP's budget intact.

The Polish and Spanish ministers for agriculture have spoken out against the idea that CAP funds could be wrapped up with other funding streams to create a single EU budget in this summer’s review of the Multi-Annual Financial Framework.

Combining funding streams into a single envelope has been floated as a possible approach for the EU budget past 2027, in a move that would end the ring-fencing of CAP funds.

The European Commission set the tone for budget reform earlier this year by stating that the “status quo is not an option” and “choices need to be made” on funding priorities.

Speaking at the conference on the Vision for Agriculture and Food held on Thursday, Poland’s agriculture minister Czeslaw Siekierski stated that dropping a separate fund for CAP would fail farmers.

The Polish minister said that his view “seems to be the opinion” shared by other agriculture ministers, as it is the view of MEPs.

Separate budget

“We want a separate budget for agricultural policy. One that is appropriate for the tasks and challenges that farming faces,” he commented.

“We would like the future CAP to not require us to teach farmers about the CAP from scratch. It’s got be a continuation,” concluded Siekierski.

Spain’s agriculture minister Luis Planas Puchades echoed the need to keep CAP funding separate from other budgetary items and reiterated his country’s call for a larger EU budget.

“Let’s be very frank. There is no contradiction between defence and security and food security,” he said.

“We need more money if we are to have ambition on defence security, energy security and food security.”