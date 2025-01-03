For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather, farmers are advised to keep in touch with their agricultural adviser. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State with special responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon have urged farmers to prioritise safety during the current cold spell of weather.

Met Éireann has issued an alert for multi-hazard weather conditions as temperatures are set to reach as low as -5°C over the weekend.

"I am urging all farmers, fishers and everyone in rural areas to be extra careful during the current cold spell of weather.

"While farmers always make every effort to look after livestock during poor weather, they must prioritise their own safety and the safety of those working and living in rural communities,” Minister McConalogue said.

By planning ahead, the workload can be managed to minimise stress and the risks to safety, he said.

“It is important that farmers ensure that they have adequate stocks of feed and supplies to avoid any shortages during poor conditions.”

Department advice

The Department of Agriculture said that livestock are resilient during cold weather once they have access to adequate feed and shelter.

“It is important that farmers have measures in place to ensure out-wintered and housed livestock have access to fresh water during freezing conditions.

"Supplies of drinking water should be checked daily and surface ice broken on troughs twice per day.

“It is important that taps are not left running to prevent freezing. Where needed, farmers should check that reserve storage tanks are full of fresh water. Herding out-wintered livestock should be carried out during daylight hours,” it advised.

Safety

Minister Heydon said that farmers must always prioritise safety.

“Every year, there are many serious and fatal incidents on Irish farms. While farming is a high-risk occupation, the risks can be managed to minimise these incidents. So, I urge all farmers to assess the risks as they go about their work.

"It is only by identifying the risks in advance that steps can be taken to ensure jobs can be completed safely. The mobile phone is an essential safety tool and farmers should always keep it with them, particularly when working away from the farmyard."

Trips and falls are common incidents during freezing conditions, but can be minimised and ideally avoided by keeping yards tidy and maintaining taps, pipes and drainpipes to avoid icy patches as a result of drips. Salt for gritting will help minimise slippery conditions around the farmyard.

Farmers are advised to avoid working at height during frosty weather. Roof repairs should only be carried out when weather conditions are suitable and using the appropriate equipment.

The Department has urged everyone in rural communities to check on elderly neighbours and those living alone.

For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather, farmers are advised to keep in touch with their agricultural adviser or contact the Department of Agriculture’s animal welfare helpline on 01-607 2379.

