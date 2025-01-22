The proposed development has been designed to process up to 90,000 tonnes per year.

Nephin Renewable Gas's latest proposed anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, is expected to bring new employment opportunities and income streams for the local community and farmers.

This is according to the company, which, in a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, emphasised that the project’s success depends on local farmers.

The large-scale AD plant is currently progressing through the planning process and, if approved, would require upwards of 90,000 tonnes of feedstock annually.

The plant, located just north of Mitchelstown, will produce biomethane, which will be injected into the existing gas network via a new pipeline connection. The plant will also produce liquid CO2.

The 14ac site will include the construction of three digestion tanks, two digestate storage structures, two liquid storage tanks and a liquid feed tank.

Feedstock

Nephin stated that long-term contracts will be available to a large number of local farmers for the supply of feedstock.

The proposed development has been designed to process up to 90,000t per year of grass and wholecrop silage, dairy, drink and food production residues, poultry litter, pig and cattle slurry and manure.

Nephin highlighted that by contracting and working with farmers, they aim to enhance the sustainability and viability of their existing operations.

“The project will enable farmers to reduce their own carbon footprint by redirecting their slurries and manures away from the land towards the project. In turn, this will help reduce the level of pollution entering local streams and rivers,” the statement read.

Digestate

Nephin reported that local farmers have confirmed their intent to use bio-based fertiliser, which will reduce their dependency on chemical fertilisers.

A digestate treatment system on the site will process 78,000t of whole digestate annually. Following treatment, the system will produce 8,000t of digestate fibre and 17,000t of liquid digestate concentrate.

Additionally, the treatment process will recover approximately 53,000t of clean water, which will be reused on-site for cleaning, with the remaining volume discharged under licence to receiving waters.

Community benefits

The company stated that the proposed development will provide both direct and indirect employment opportunities during construction and operational stages, while also supporting the sustainability and viability of associated farms.

“We also look forward to providing new, reliable, long-term sources of income for farmers in the community,” they said.

The application has received a number of submissions and objections.