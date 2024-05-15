There are some mixed messages coming out of processors this week with the trade under more pressure. \ Donal O'Leary

Factories continue to apply pressure to the beef trade with quotes slipping by another 5c/kg this week.

Bullocks are working off a €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg base with heifers working off a €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg base.

While factories maintain there are high numbers of finished cattle in sheds due for slaughter, there are some indications this week that supplies could tighten considerably in the next two weeks with some agents actively looking for stock.

Bord Bia is estimating a 30,000 to 40,000 head drop in the 2024 kill but factories have already slaughtered over 30,000 extra head in 2024.

When numbers do tighten, it’s looking like a big fall in numbers will come very quickly.