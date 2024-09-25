MEP Maria Walsh welcomed the news of the news vet schools. \ Philip Doyle

There has been a mixed reaction to the announcement last week that there will be two new vet schools for the country.

MEP Maria Walsh welcomed the news and said in relation to Atlantic Technological University (ATU): “It’s a really big day for the west of Ireland.”

Tirlán CEO Seán Molloy said a vet school at South East Technological University (SETU) is “positive news” for the area.

However, the Munster-based lobby group, Veterinary Working Group (VWG) has criticised the move to develop two separate schools.

The group was initially set up in 2022 to campaign for a vet school in Munster, but has since widened its focus to veterinary reform.

A statement from the group said the announcement was “not good news for the veterinary profession and its clients”.

It added that two vet schools will cause “duplication of staff, facilities and a curriculum” representing “a major overspend of scarce resources”.

University of Limerick (UL) withdrew its expression of interest the week before the announcement.