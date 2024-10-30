Farmers had mixed views on the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) at the annual Farming for Nature Gathering in the Burren.

Speaking at the event, Wicklow tillage farmer Nigel Gillis – who has participated in all agri-environmental schemes throughout the years – said he considered pulling out of ACRES this year as he doesn’t “think it’s good for nature”.

Gillis, who is a member of the tillage conservation agriculture group BASE, added that he thinks in some cases within the scheme, carrying out actions is not the best environmental option.

“They’re more interested in the fact that I have to put in a certain seed, which is usually a bought seed and chemically treated, into a plot; for example, with the bird cover [action], rather than the fact that the bird cover will be there anyway.

“But if you don’t do the action, you don’t get paid. Even, if in my case this year, you’re destroying what was a very good area of environmental fallow,” he said.

Limerick dairy farmer Gearoid Maher, who is also an ACRES adviser, said he is of the opinion farmers should join available schemes because “it’s money for jam”.

“If the money is there, take it, because we don’t know how long more that money will be there.

“If things keep going the way they’re going, the pot will get smaller,” he added.