Met Éireann has forecast temperatures of up to 15°C for the weekend.

Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday will be cloudy and dull to begin, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will become more persistent for a time during the afternoon with limited sunny spells.

Light winds and highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C.

Friday night is expected to be cloudy and wet, with outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy at times. There will be some drier intervals, but it will be a largely damp and cloudy night.

Light winds and lowest temperatures of 7°C to 11°C are forecast.

Saturday

The national forecaster predicts Saturday to be cloudy and damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle from the morning.

Brighter spells will develop across southern and eastern counties later in the afternoon, with generally light winds all day.

Highest temperatures will range between 12°C and 15°C.

As night falls, there will be a mix of cloudy periods and clear spells, but rain will linger across northern counties for a time. The night will be mostly dry, with light winds. Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 8°C, with some mist and fog patches.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said that Sunday will be cloudy to begin, with rain developing across southern counties before spreading further north during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C and generally light winds.

Management notes

Beef

In the beef section, Adam Woods takes a look at fertiliser application on beef farms, BPS deadlines and preventing grass tetany on suckler farms.

Dairy

In the dairy section, Aidan Brennan says May is the month to drive on grass growth by spreading a bit of extra nitrogen and refilling silage pits.

Sheep

The rate at which conditions return to normal will vary greatly depending on land type, but the upturn in weather will deliver farmer and beast a well deserved break, writes Darren Carty in the sheep section.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh writes that there has been a huge amount of work carried out on tillage farms in the last week, but there is more to be done.