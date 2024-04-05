An 86ac non-residential farm near Drum, Co Monaghan, has sold at auction for €1.15m or €13,372/ac.

It’s one of the highest prices paid for a farm in the area.

The farm at Tonagimsy was expected to meet good interest when put on the market by Eamonn Gaffney Auctioneers.

It has winter accommodation for cattle, handling facilities, road frontage and water supply.

However, when offered in an in-person and online auction on Thursday 4 April, it exceeded the €10,000/ac guide price by a significant amount.

Eamonn Gaffney said that after the farm went on the market the price was bid on by a further €120,000.

“The farm was bought by a solicitor acting in trust and bidding online,” he said. The identity of the soon-to-be new owner has not been revealed.