One of the two houses on the farm at Tullynamalra, Castleblaney. It was sold by Raymond Fee Auctioneers.

A Co Monaghan farm has been sold for close to €2m in one of the biggest sales in the county for some years.

The 123.8ac residential holding was at Tullynamalra, outside Castleblaney and was sold through Raymond Fee Auctioneers by private treaty. The farm has two old farmhouses in need of repair, plus sheds.

The auctioneer said that the buyer was a local landowner but no other details have been disclosed.

Most farms and land parcels sold in the county are smaller in area and therefore make lower sale prices.

Coonan Property has sold a 139ac farm with a farmyard near Ratoath, Co Meath by public auction for €26,870/ac.

Haysheds

The farm was in grass and had slatted and bedded cattle sheds, haysheds and a machinery shed.

It was offered in a single lot.

Bidding opened at €2.5m and two bidders competed with bids of €50,000 until €2.85m was reached. The bidding then continued in bids of €25,000. The property was declared on the market at €3.35m and at this stage a third bidder became involved.

After some further bids the hammer fell at €3,735,000. The buyer is a local businessman.