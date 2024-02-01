Moonsyst, a rumen monitoring system that collects real-time information inside cattle, and PitSeal, an eco-friendly biofilm spray for sealing silage pits, are the winners of University College Dublin’s (UCD) Agccelerator programme

Following a final pitching event at Lyon’s Farm in Co Kildare, Moonsyst was named the AIB and Yield Lab AgTech Start-up 2024, receiving a €10,000 prize.

PitSeal was named the FBD AgTech One to Watch 2024 and also received a €10,000 prize.

The annual Agccelerator programme is dedicated to early-stage start-ups with global potential in the ag-tech, agri-food, equine and veterinary sectors.

The focus of the 12-week programme is fast tracking the commercial and leadership skills of participants to provide them with the support and guidance needed to accelerate their start-ups in Ireland and on the global stage.

Moonsyst

The co-founders of Moonsyst, based in Co Cork and Hungary, are Desmond Savage and Peter Gesler.

PJ Maguire, sales lead, Moonsyst completed the programme.

Moonsyst has developed a smart rumen monitoring solution that collects real-time information from inside cattle - an ingestible ‘Fitbit’ for cows.

This information enables farmers to accurately detect heats, monitor health conditions and ultimately improve productivity.

The solution is supported by cloud-based software that can be accessed on a phone or PC at any time.

The software uses artificial intelligence to predict health and reproduction events related to the animal.

The more information collected, the more accurate alerts become, helping the farmer with livestock management.

PitSeal

PitSeal, based in Co Limerick, was founded by Marion Cantillon, who is currently a PhD Walsh scholar at Teagasc and University College Cork (UCC).

PitSeal is an eco-friendly biofilm spray comprised of unique strains of seaweed and nutrients that forms an airtight, water-repellent seal over silage pits, eliminating the need for plastic sheeting and weights.

PitSeal also reduces plastic waste and reduces greenhouse gas emissions upon consumption by livestock.

Marion said PitSeal is excited to expand its team and bring in new talent.

“The invaluable guidance and mentorship that PitSeal received throughout the programme has positioned us well to further develop and expand our team as we roll out on our test farms.

“The recognition from AgTechUCD, FBD Insurance and the panel of judges has significantly strengthened our ambition to grow PitSeal and reach as many farmers as possible,” she said.