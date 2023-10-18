A new radar system in Shannon will enhance Met Éireann's capacity to more accurately forecast weather events. Photo: Donal O'Leary

Farmers will receive more accurate and precise weather forecasts from Met Éireann thanks to a major technological upgrade at the service.

A new weather radar system which has been commissioned by Met Éireann at Shannon Airport will deliver more accurate rainfall information to the weather forecasters and the general public.

This new weather radar is the first step in Met Éireann’s strategic development plan to upgrade and expand the national weather radar network over the next 10 years, when the number of radars will treble to six.

The new weather radar system in Shannon uses the latest dual-polarisation technology, which will enable meteorologists to better distinguish between different types of precipitation such as rain, hail or snow.

Met Éireann will be in a position to issue more precise and timely weather forecasts and warnings for significant weather events as a consequence, the service claimed.

“Met Éireann is delighted to have successfully completed this important first step in the upgrade of this critical source of weather information. This radar will increase the accuracy of our forecasts and of the rainfall radar service for the benefit of all,” said Dr Sarah Gallagher of Met Éireann.