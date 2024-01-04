Most areas across the country saw in increase in average rainfall in 2023. \ Philip Doyle

There will be an increase in dry periods and heavy rain in the future, the latest Irish climate change projections from Met Éireann suggest.

Climate change projections for Ireland indicate further warming, which Met Éireann said will bring with it an increase in extreme weather events.

Global sea levels continue to rise and, as a result, storm surge and coastal flooding risk around Irish coasts is expected to increase. This could also be compounded by events such as heavy rainfall and high tides.

It is unclear at present how the frequency and intensity of storms affecting Ireland will be influenced by climate change, but Met Éireann said it is likely rainfall rates associated with these storms will increase.

Winters are projected to continue to get warmer in Ireland.

2023 rainfall

Most areas across the country saw in increase in average rainfall in 2023.

The highest rainfall across the whole year was at Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry, where 1,944.6mm of rain fell in 2023.

The highest daily rainfall was also seen at Valentia, with some 74mm on 18 August.

The lowest annual rainfall was at Casement Aerodrome in Co Dublin, where 870mm of rain was recorded last year.

Warmest year

Last year was the warmest year on record in Ireland by a large margin, with temperatures up everywhere.

Climatologist at Met Éireann Paul Moore said 2023 was an extraordinary year weather-wise.

“In Ireland, we have set the second consecutive warmest year on record with the annual mean temperature for Ireland breaching 11°C for the first time.

“We have also seen one of the wettest years on record in Ireland,” he said.

The average shaded air temperature in Ireland in 2023 was 11.2°C, which is 1.65°C above the long-term average.

This makes 2023 the second consecutive warmest year on record, 0.38°C warmer than 2022, the previous warmest year.

The highest average air temperature across the 12 months was at Valentia Observatory at 12°C.

The lowest average air temperature across 2023 was recorded at Knock Airport at 9.9°C.

The highest air temperature was at Oak Park, Co Carlow, with 28.8°C on 13 June.

Sunshine and storms

There was more sunshine in all areas of the country in 2023, with the most sunshine in the east.

There were 11 storms that affected Ireland last year.

