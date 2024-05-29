A number of local election candidates who didn’t list farming as their main occupation have since confirmed they are actively farming.

In Waterford, sitting councillor Seánie Power is a full-time dairy farmer in Rathgormack, and an active member of the IFA and an ICMSA member. A sitting councillor for 10 years, he is standing once again for Fine Gael in the Portlaw/Kilmacthomas area.

In Kerry, Valentia farmer Patrick Lyne is standing as an independent candidate in the Kenmare area.

In Galway, Ailish O’Reilly, a sitting county councillor for Sinn Féin in Loughrea, is also a small part-time farmer in Woodford.

Also in Galway, Geraldine Donohoe is standing in the Gort-Kinvara area. Geraldine is an independent councillor and also a part-time farmer.

In Limerick, drystock farmer Jim Barrett of Independent Ireland is running in Newcastlewest.