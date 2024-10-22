Base prices of €5.10/kg and €5.15/kg for steers and heifers are available this week and when pushed, factories are paying 5c/kg to 10c/kg above quotes to secure supplies, the livestock chair said. \ Donal O' Leary

Beef prices are continuing to edge upwards, but more is needed from the market, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

As reported by the Irish Farmers Journal in recent weeks, UK prices are over €1/kg ahead of Irish prices.

IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said that the gap in beef prices with our key markets is not acceptable and must be closed immediately.

“Demand for beef is strong and will only increase further as supplies in the UK and EU are tight, contributing to the higher prices in these destinations,” he said.

Prices

Base prices of €5.10/kg and €5.15/kg for steers and heifers are available this week and when pushed, factories are paying 5c/kg to 10c/kg above quotes to secure supplies, the livestock chair said.

He added that prices have also increased, now ranging from €4.40/kg to €5/kg depending on the grade.

The prices paid by factory agents in marts, Hanrahan said, are frequently above what some factories are offering and is a credible alternative for farmers unable to secure the higher factory prices.

“The market justifies further increases in beef prices and factories must close the gap with the Bord Bia prime export benchmark price and align prices based on the strength of our key markets we are exporting into,” he said.

