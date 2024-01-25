A man who travelled abroad to undertake farm work is still €1,150 out of pocket to Agri Global People, a business which advertises itself as an international jobs agency.

The man from a farming background in the west of Ireland contacted the Irish Farmers Journal following an initial article about Agri Global People printed in the edition of 6 January.

He decided to travel to North America last year to work as an agricultural driver for a few months.

He contacted Agri Global People in August and was then put in touch with a North American contractor, who he subsequently went to work for.

At the end of August, he transferred Agri Global People €250 as a fee for finding him a job.

Two days later, Agri Global People contacted the man, asking for €1,000 for his flight.

The man was told by Agri Global People that this was to ensure he would definitely take up the job and that the money would be reimbursed once he arrived in North America.

It had previously been discussed that the man would not have to pay for the flight.

Work visa

“Then, in mid-September, Agri Global People rang me and said ‘those flights could be gone up by the time the visa comes through - I need another €150,’ which I sent as well,” he said.

The man had been applying for his work visa and once he obtained this, he contacted Agri Global People, looking for his flight.

He did not hear back from Agri Global People for a couple of days, so he rang the contractor he was going to work for. The contractor told the man he had also paid for his flight.

Agri Global People contacted the man the same day, looking for a further €300 for the flight, which the man did not pay.

The man asked why both he and the contractor had paid for the flight. The flight was subsequently booked by Agri Global People within a day.

The man travelled to North America at the end of September.

He asked Agri Global People for his money back in November and again before he returned home in mid-December.

At the time of publishing this article, the €1,150 had still not been reimbursed.

A spokesperson for Agri Global People said: “It should have been rectified before now and he is being reimbursed in full.”

Following speaking with the Irish Farmers Journal, Agri Global People contacted the man and said the money would be transferred to him immediately.

Agri Global People said it operates as a sole trader.

Student

The first article published on 4 January by this newspaper about Agri Global People detailed the experience of an agricultural science student who had yet to be returned €2,000 from the business as part of a sum of money he transferred Agri Global People as proof of funds to enter Australia.

Agri Global People told the Irish Farmers Journal at the time the student would be paid by 5 January.

The money arrived in the student’s bank account the following weekend, between 12 and 14 January.

Liveline

Separately, Agri Global People was discussed on RTE’s Liveline this week.

On Wednesday 25 January, Dawn detailed how her son was out of pocket after having engaged Agri Global People’s services when going to New Zealand in October 2023.

Her son transferred NZ$4,500 in proof of funds before travelling to New Zealand, the equivalent of approximately €2,565.

“He [Agri Global People] repaid €1,000 on 22 December after my husband threatened him with the gardaí.

“He paid €1,000 around 11 January when I posted comments on his advertisements about this. He paid €565 this morning after my daughter posted comments on his Facebook page,” she said.

Niall Minogue, who runs Agri Global People, responded on Liveline.

Joe Duffy asked how much money Minogue owed. Minogue responded: “I’m not sure, Joe. We’d have to go through the accounts.

“I put my hands up here. Am I right here? No. Am I 100% wrong? Yes,” he said.

Duffy subsequently said: “Agri Global People under a different name featured on Liveline in 2017; it was the exact same type of business. It was called Quality Global Personnel. The person involved was Niall Minogue.

“We were contacted [then] by a number of people who had given Niall money in similar circumstances, much larger amounts, I must add. Niall Minogue didn’t come on the programme at that stage, but he was charged with theft and fraud offences.”

In 2017, Minogue’s solicitor confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that Minogue was convicted of fraud in November 2016 for the activities conducted by Quality Global Personnel and that he was then serving a six-year prison sentence in Cork.

Andrew, a 23-year-old man from a farming background, rang Liveline on Thursday 25 January. He said he is owed €880 by Minogue having gone to work for a contractor in the US.

“I gave him over €2,100. He wanted proof of funds money and, to be fair, he booked my flight over. He wanted visa money, even though I paid the visa myself.

“It was confusing more than anything. There were so many things, it all added up,” he said.

Andrew began looking for his money back after he heard Minogue on Liveline the day before.

