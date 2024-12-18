There has been one change to the terms of the EU-Mercosur deal that will be of note to Irish farmers.

Paraguay has been granted an additional 1,500t pork quota and it has also been granted an additional 50,000t of biodiesel.

In recent days, the EU published the full text and a summary of the 2024 amendments to the 2019 deal.

The core deal and tariff quotas, including the 99,000t of beef which will see a reduced tariff of 7.5%, remain unchanged, with main changes around environmental matters.

Adoption of the Paris agreement on climate change is now a core requirement for participation in the deal.

Withdrawal from the Paris agreement or if by actions a party undermines the agreement, then the agreement is suspended.

This brings the Mercosur deal into line with the EU New Zealand agreement and the EU UK post-Brexit agreement.

An annex has been added to the trade and sustainable development chapter that includes enhanced commitments on deforestation, which include taking measures to stop further deforestation from 2030.

There is also a cooperation commitment to support Mercosur countries in the facilitation of implementing the EU Deforestation Regulation.