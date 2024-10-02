There were 25,727 deer culled in Wicklow in 2023, as part of a national effort which saw a record 78,000 deer culled across the country.

Wicklow was well ahead of the rest, with over three times more deer culled compared to any other county.

In Tipperary there were 8,278 deer culled, Waterford was next with 6,668, followed closely by Galway on 5,930.

Some 71% of the national deer cull came from the seven counties of Wicklow, Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Kerry, Galway and Clare.

The deer cull in 2023 was up 41% from the previous record of 55,008 set in 2022.

The increased number of licensed hunters to cull deer is one of the main reasons the record number came about, the Irish Deer Commission has said.

Over 6,400 licences were issued to hunters in 2023. This is up 45% on 10 years ago, when 4,502 licences were issued to cull deer in 2o13.

According to the Irish Deer Commission, the average number of deer culled per hunter has remained between six and eight deer annually since records began in 1999. However, 2023 saw a 20% increase in the number of deer culled per hunter.

The average number of deer culled now stands at 10 per hunter during the 2022-23 culling season.

Fallow deer are now the dominant deer species culled in Ireland, accounting for 46% of the national cull and exceeding the Sika deer cull for the first time, according to the commission.

The Irish Deer Commission said that poor deer management on State lands and no deer culling rights on some Coillte property are believed to be among the reasons behind the high deer numbers in Co Wicklow.

