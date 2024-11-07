The taking of up to 16 free soil samples is facilitated in the scheme.

Farmers have been granted another chance to apply to the 2024 opening of the soil sampling and analysis programme.

The programme’s deadline has been extended to Friday 15 November, having initially been due to close to applications this Wednesday.

The scheme allows for up to 16 soil samples to be taken across a farm between December 2024 and April 2025 at no cost to the farmer.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that the decision to extend the deadline will give farmers and their advisers more time to get applications in, with the application process done online through a farmer’s agfood.ie account.

Initial step

“Soil sampling is the initial step to accurately determine the status and availability of nutrients in the soil,” the Minister commented.

“Information is key for farmers to make critical decisions on nutrient applications in order to produce grass or tillage crops in a sustainable manner.”

Minister of State Pippa Hackett called on farmers to avail of the free sampling and to base fertiliser plans on the results received.

“I would strongly encourage farmers to apply, as soil sampling will ultimately help farmers to make more targeted management decisions and reduce their reliance on expensive chemical inputs,” Minister Hackett said.

Farmers who chose the soil sampling and liming eco scheme option in 2023 and 2024 are not eligible to apply to the scheme this year.