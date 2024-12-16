Farmers at Mountrath Mart at the special store bullock and heifer sale in 2017. \ Ramona Farrelly

Mountrath Mart in Co Laois has been put on the market in the hope that another mart centre will take it over.

After several attempts to get the mart up and running following its closure in 2019, the mart committee has decided to lease both the premises and the 26ac adjoining it.

Former manager and now chair of the mart committee Tony Campion told the Irish Farmers Journal that he has no doubt the mart would do well if it reopened.

"They'd come back to it in their droves. So many people would love to see it back as a mart. We could set or lease it for storage, but we don't want that - we want to see it reopen as a mart because it's needed in the area.

"Other marts have had to put on an extra day and are struggling to cope with numbers. Really what we'd love to see is another mart to take it over," he said.

Fair town

Campion said that Mountrath Mart was very successful for over 50 years selling cattle, sheep and pigs and then moving to hold an evening sale of weanlings on a Wednesday.

"Mountrath was always a great fair town, when the mart got going in 1967 it really clicked. Other towns in Laois tried and it just didn't click like Mountrath.

"My father would have been one of the founders and I remember the November day in 1967 when it was officially opened by the parish priest Fr O'Connor.

"I was one of the altar boys there holding a candle - it was the first time I ever wore my wellingtons underneath the robe. I worked in the mart myself from 1993 and was manager from 1998 to 2006," Campion said.

Thrive

Farmers and dealers, he said, came from a 50-mile radius - as far as Meath and Kildare - to buy cattle in Mountrath.

"Cattle reared near the Slieve Blooms do a great thrive up there, they love them," he said.

Auctioneer PJ Delaney from Mountrath, Co Laois, said that the property is in great order, adding that the area is home to "great cattle".

"It was a wonderful mart and it's in a prime location. It'd be great to see another mart take it on," he said.

Facilities

The mart consists of four sales rings, seven lairages, three weighing scales, over 125 cattle pens, 56 calf pens and 10 loading bays.

There's an area for washing cattle for shows, as well as a wash-down bay for lorries and trailers.

The usual amenities of any mart also include an office, staff facilities, a canteen, toilets and parking to the front and rear of the mart.

The 26ac of land can be leased with or without the sales complex itself.