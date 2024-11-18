The processing company pleaded guilty to breaches of conditions of its industrial emissions licence.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has prosecuted Moyvalley Meats for breaches in relation to emissions.

The Co Kildare-based beef and lamb processor appeared in Naas District Court on Monday 4 November where the judge imposed fines totalling €4,000.

The processing company pleaded guilty to breaches of conditions of its industrial emissions licence.

Judge Michael Ramsey heard evidence from the EPA that on or about 17 June 2020, Moyvalley Meats provided information which was false or misleading contained within its 2019 annual report.

The EPA said that on or about 28 March 2023, Moyvalley Meats failed to install and maintain a silt trap and an oil separator for storm water discharges.

This, according to the EPA, should have been done at installation, within six months from the date of the grant of the licence.