A Munster Technological University-led (MTU) project on wool has received €574,683 in funding from the Department of Agriculture.

Springwool aims to carry out key research to help create a brighter future for Irish-grown wool.

The project is being run in collaboration with Atlantic Technological University, Technological University of the Shannon and University College Dublin.

The funding was announced as part of €22.3m in grants the Department is providing for 21 new research projects.

The funding comes at a time when farmers are getting little in return for their wool; it costs farmers about €3.50 to shear a sheep with a return of roughly 20c/kg for the fleece.

Strands

The different strands of research show the great potential of Irish wool. One application involves treating wastewater from scouring wool.

Another examines repurposing waste wool to create compost. There are also uses in cosmetics, medical device and healthcare through the extraction of ceramides and keratin from the wool.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Farmleigh House this week, Minister of State Martin Heydon said: “This investment will help equip the Irish agriculture, food, forest and bioeconomy sectors with the science and technology they need to become even more sustainable and competitive into the future.”

Centre manager, Shannon Applied Biotechnology Centre (MTU), Dr Tim Yeomans said: "We are delighted to receive this funding from the Department of Agriculture to support the Irish-grown wool sector.

"This is the most significant amount of funding ever allocated to wool research in Ireland and was driven by the publishing of the wool feasibility study in 2022 and with the support of the Irish Grown Wool Council and the Wool Research Hub.

"Given the opportunities for Irish-grown wool, we feel it will be the first of many projects that will help to support and develop this sector and provide a fair return to farmers for what should be a valuable resource.”