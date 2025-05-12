“I ask you to act on the commitments you made and ensure that the CAP serves the people it was designed to support-our family farmers,” Mullooly wrote to Commissioner Hansen. / Claire Nash

MEP Ciaran Mullooly has presented a nine-point plan to reduce bureaucracy and restore fairness for farmers.

The MEP wrote to European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Christophe Hansen about his family farm reform plan, in which he praised his “openness to dialogue”, but stressed “the disillusionment and frustration felt by farm families” across Europe.

He also urged the Commissioner to honour his commitments to simplify the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and ease the regulatory burden on Irish and European farm families.

MEP Ciaran Mullooly meeting European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Christophe Hansen.

“I ask you to act on the commitments you made and ensure that the CAP serves the people it was designed to support - our family farmers,” he wrote.

“At a critical moment for European agriculture, I am calling on Commissioner Hansen to focus on the real needs of farm families and to deliver the smart, efficient reforms that will keep family farming at the heart of European rural life.”

Plan

Mullooly's plan is outlined below in full.

Raise inspection thresholds: increase the minimum landholding size for inspections from 10ha to 30ha within the next five years to relieve smaller farm families of disproportionate compliance burdens.

End cross-reporting: CAP funds should not be used to carry out compliance work for other regulatory bodies. Issues already adjudicated by the Workplace Relations Commission should not require further involvement from the Department of Agriculture.

Single mapping system: introduce a unified mapping system for both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 schemes. The current duplication leads to unnecessary delays, administrative burdens and confusion.

Eliminate redundant inspections: where a farmer has already been inspected and found compliant, further inspections should not be required unless circumstances have materially changed.

Avoid double penalties: when a farmer is already penalised by another State agency, further CAP-related penalties should not be applied. Farmers should be treated fairly and consistently, as is the case with non-farming actors.

Clarify agency responsibilities: CAP inspections should not overlap with responsibilities of other bodies, such as the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Young farmers scheme reform: the penalties associated with this scheme are disproportionate and need urgent reform. The goal should be to support and encourage new entrants into farming, not penalise them heavily for minor issues.

Consistent messaging: communication with farmers must be clear and predictable. The constant movement of goalposts has made it difficult for farmers to remain up to date with requirements.

No retroactive rule changes: once a scheme or regulation has commenced, no new rules should be introduced midstream. Farmers need certainty to plan ahead.

Read more

Brussels pledges to take ‘bold steps’ to slash farm red tape

IFA alarmed at ‘rushed’ plans for next CAP as budget fight looms

Farmers leasing land missing out on nursing home relief