The multi-species sward and red clover silage measures have reopened, with the payment rate of up to €300/ha retained, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced

The total budget for the scheme in 2024 is €2.5m.

To simplify the application process, this year applications can be made through the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) online system.

“This enhancement will make it easier than ever to apply for the measures and streamlines the process for both farmers and agents.

“I am very confident of the continuing interest and support of the initiative from the farming community,” Minister McConalogue said.

Sustainability

The Minister added that this will be the third year of the programme and it will expand on the areas already established, with the overall aim of improving the sustainability of farms both in terms of the environment and production.

“The establishment of red clover silage and multi-species swards create[s] opportunities for farmers to improve the environmental and sustainability of their farming systems.

“These swards have several positive effects, including helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improving biodiversity and water quality, while contributing to sustainability and productivity of Irish farmers.

“Research from Teagasc and University College Dublin (UCD) has shown that multi-species swards reduce dependency on chemical nitrogen while maintaining forage quality and quantity.

“Teagasc has shown red clover silage can lead to higher animal intake and increased liveweight gains or increased milk and protein yields,” he said.

‘Hugely positive’

Minister of State for biodiversity Pippa Hackett said the development of red clover silage and multi-species swards is hugely positive for farmers.

“These swards will have a positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity and water quality.

“They also provide a strong economic benefit to farmers are hugely important for the future of Irish farming,” she said.