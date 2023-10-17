Francis Foley has withdrawn from the race to be the next Munster Irish Farmers Association (IFA) regional chair.

Foley told the Irish Farmers Journal that he is withdrawing from the election on health grounds.

The IFA rules committee has received confirmation from the candidate that he has withdrawn from the election, an IFA spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The suckler, sheep and forestry farmer from Kerry said that there was “a lot” he wanted to do if he had been elected and felt farmers like him were “left behind” by the IFA.

“A lot more should be done for us,” he said, adding that he had wanted to get the issues in Kerry IFA “sorted out” too.

Debates

The first Munster IFA chair debate took place in Cahir, Co Tipperary, on Monday night. Foley did not attend the event and sent his apologies to Tipperary south IFA chair Pat Carroll.

The Munster election is now a two-horse race between Cork’s Conor O’Leary and Waterford’s Mark Connors.

Ireland’s MEPs came in for criticism on the night.

Voting for the regional chair positions takes place after each debate, with the voting taking place on Monday night in Cahir.